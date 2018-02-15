Historic Roscommon property is now on the market

Countryside Properties and Allen Ffrench are delighted to offer for sale this unique property at Aughrim, Hill Street, Co Roscommon.

The presbytery is set in an idyllic surrounding on an elevated site on the outskirts of Hillstreet Village and close to the vibrant provincial towns of Carrick-on-Shannon and Elphin.

The property is a large historic dwelling full of character and charm. It stands on 2.7 acres and covers 153.3 Sq. Metres (1,650 Sq. Feet).

The principle residence retains many original features such as high ceilings and open fireplaces. Accommodation comprises an entrance porch and hall; Sitting room with open fireplace and ornate coving; kitchen with ornate coving and Stanley Solid Fuel range; reception room with ornate coving and open fire place. Three bedrooms the main of which features a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite; reading room featuring double glass doors and a family bathroom.

The exterior has plenty of potential with 2.7 acres of grounds including a cobblestone courtyard, orchard, stables, granary and large driveway.

This property offers a lot of potential and viewing is highly recommended.

AMV is €165,000.

Enquiries: Countryside Properties Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim 0719650555

Declan O Carroll 087 - 9250555

Allen Ffrench 087 - 2636512