Embrace the best that rural Leitrim has to offer in this stunning -a huge! - family home

Enjoy the beauty of rural Leitrim with this stunning 7 bedroom/5 bath property at Drummucker, Carrigallen.

Situated on a C. 0.71 acre roadside site, this property is just 3.4km from Newtowngore Village and 7.8km from the larger hub of Carrigallen.

The generous living accommodation extends to C. 242 m2 / C. 2,604 sq. ft. and comprises:

Ground Floor: spacious entrance hall (3.5 x 4.7m) with double height ceiling and under stair storage; sitting room (4.0 x 6.6) with open fireplace and patio doors; kitchen/diner (4.7 x 6.4) with fitted units; utility room with fitted units (1.9 x 3.2); office/bedroom 8 (3.5 x 2.2); bedroom 1 (2.9 x 3.3); bathroom (3.1 x 2.2) with separate shower and bedroom 2 (3.5 x 4.4) with en-suite (1.4 x 2.2).

First Floor: large landing (3.5 x 3.5); bedroom 3 with en-suite (6.6 x 4.1); Bedroom 4 (4.7 x 4.8) with en-suite (1.0 x 2.5); bedroom 5 (3.7 x 4.3) with en-suite (1.0 x 2.5); bedroom 6 (3.6 x 3.6); bedroom 7 (3.1 x 3.2); hot press (1.0 x 1.0) and linen closet (0.9 x 2.2).

The property also features a detached garage and gravel driveway around house with ample parking. There are concrete floors on the first floor adding to sound insulation and the property is fitted with oil fired central heating, uPVC windows and has an on-site waste treatment system, private well and filter system.

It is presented to market in excellent condition throughout and would make an ideal family home or B & B. It is priced at €200,000.

Located C.2km to Drumeela National School, C.3.4km to Newtowngore Village and C.7.8km to amenities, shops, primary and secondary school in Carrigallen. Under 15 minutes to Ballinamore and Ballyconnell, C.30 min to Cavan Town and approx. 40 min to Carrick-on-Shannon (GPS: 54.026737, -7.6565108).

Viewing is a must. To book your viewing contact REA Peter Donohoe, Main Street, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim: 049 433 9708 or the Conall Building, Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan: 049 952 7560.