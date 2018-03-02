Ideal family home renovation project for sale in Carrick-on-Shannon

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents is offering a unqiue opportunity to put your own stamp on this 3 bedroom property located on the outskirts of the bustling town of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Situated in the quiet residential area of Cloonshervagh, approx 2km from the town centre, this two-storey property is in need of modernisation throughout but offers an opportunity to any buyer to finish the property to their own specification.

Accommodation comprises a hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, bathroom 3 bedrooms.

Features include excellent development and close to Carrick-on-Shannon's town centre.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents.

AMV: €110,000

To book a viewing contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, ph: 071 964 5555