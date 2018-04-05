Immaculate 4 bedroom home for sale in Leitrim village

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents has just released details of an immaculate 4 bed detached house in the picturesque setting of Leitrim Village.

Situated directly across the road from the local national school Lios Na Coille on the Keadue Road is excellent family home or investment opportunity.

The home is finished to an exceptionally high standard and accommodation comprises; entrance hall, living room, playroom, kitchen, dining room with patio doors, back kitchen, bathroom, utility room and 4 Bedrooms (2 benefiting from joint use of ensuites).

The property has a fully fitted alarm, solar water heating panels and also boasts a sauna room with extra shower.

Viewing of this prestigious property is strictly by appointment only with with Gordon Hughes Estate Agents.

AMV €255,000