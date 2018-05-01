Check out the stunning views from this North Leitrim property

Set against the stunning backdrop of majestic Benbulben, this three bedroom home in Uragh, Kinlough in the north of the county, has plenty to offer.

Sited on approximately 0.4 of an acre of landscaped gardens this bungalow (circa 150 sq.m.) comes to market in excellent condition throughout and is priced for a quick sale.

Located only 4km from the village of Kinlough and less than 7km from the seaside resort of Bundoran and Mullaghmore beach, this property is ideally suited for those seeking a family/retirement home or holiday retreat.

Offering uninterrupted mountain and countryside views accommodation comprises a hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, toilet, bathroom and three bedrooms (1 en-suite).

There are plenty of attractions locally including the beach, horse trails/walks etc to keep everyone busy.

There is also a shed at the rear of the dwelling.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents.

AMV: €142,000

Ph: (071) 964 5555 to arrange a viewing.