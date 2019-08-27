Gallery: Children take part in the Big Dig in Leitrim

The Big Dig Workshop took place last week on August 24 as part of Heritage Week 2019 at the River Front Amenity Park in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The workshop and excavation was designed around children from 5 – 12 years of age.

This innovative product allowed children to explore the Viking world through a simulated and controlled archaeology dig. Children had an opportunity to experience what it is like to be an archaeologist by learning how to excavate the remains of a Viking house.

They also had an opportunity to dig for Viking treasures and artefacts dating back over 1000 years and learned about our Viking ancestors through the eyes of real archaeologists!

The Bid Dig left them wanting to know much more about the work of archaeologists and who our ancient ancestors were!

Our pictures show the participants making big discoveries during the event.

Photos by Brian Farrell.