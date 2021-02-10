Leitrim national school students get treat as surprise guests join online lessons

The fifth class students at St Brigid's National school, Drumcong guests got a great surprise last week as two very special people joined them for their online lessons.

Marty Mone of the famous 'Hit the Diff' song and Leitrim footballer Conor Reynolds took the opportunity to go back to school and talk to the pupils.

Maggie Rowley, 5th Class Teacher told the Observer “We are a class of 24 and we meet twice weekly for an online lesson.

“I decided to invite mystery guests on and play Fiche Ceist- 20 questions to guess who the person is.

“Our class love the song 'Hit the Diff' by Marty Mone, so much so that at the end of our last few zooms, a boy in our class, Conor McWeeney, sang us out with that tune!

“I messaged Marty Mone on Facebook and liaised with his manager, Jules. He agreed to join us on our zoom lesson on Wednesday, Feb 3. We had great fun. Children had him guessed by question no 7! They recognised his voice almost instantly.

“He chatted with them, spoke about how he got into music and spoke about how he keeps busy during lockdown. And of course we sang 'Hit the Diff' together. We really were thrilled and I was so appreciative - for him to take time out and meet total strangers.

“We also had the pleasure of Leitrim County footballer, Conor Reynolds on another zoom. Children guessed who he was by question no. 20! He talked about the importance of getting enough sleep, good nutrition and exercise on our call, and keeping busy during Covid.

“He also talked about getting knock-backs in life - he was let go of the county team a few years ago but after hard work, got his place back.

“He reminisced about getting to Croke Park two years ago- Leitrim versus Derry.

“And according to Conor, Leitrim are going to bring home some silverware this year.”

Congrat to all involved.