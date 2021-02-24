Students at Leitrim National School are flipping marvellous

Kilnagross National School traditionally hosts a fundraising Pancake Party in school on Pancake Tuesday each year.

The 6th class children under the supervision of their teacher toast the pancakes and set up their stalls of delicious toppings.

This year unfortunately, like most other school events it wasn’t to be.

However as the children have been enjoying weekly Zooms with their classmates so much during recent school closures ,it was decided to move the Pancake Party online.

On Tuesday morning last, over thirty families joined in the Zoom call.

The class teachers and even Mrs McLoughlin, who is on maternity leave with new baby Niall, joined them.

The pancakes were stacked high at every table with a huge variety of toppings on show. One the pancakes were eaten, there was great fun playing ‘Guess the Baby’ organised by the senior room and a virtual scavenger hunt too.

The children had a great time and really enjoyed seeing their friends from around the school.

Their teachers really enjoyed seeing their smiling faces too.

Congrats to all involved in making this a Pancake Tuesday to remember!