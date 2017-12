If your Christmas jumper also incorporates a a train track and buildings you have gone too far......far too far.

Christmas tree? Check. Santa? Check. Christmas lights? Double check. This is the jumper that literally, has it all....this is more than just a jumper, it's a, well, a monstrosity.....

Did you ever hear of Santa's other reindeer, Jingles? No?....now you know why.

Incorporating two of the most painfully awful things possible, a Kardashian and an ugly Christmas jumper.

Ah yes, he wishes......

At first we thought this was some weird version of a window into the insides of a human being...but no, it's a man wearing a jumper with a homemade snow globe on it. Our main question now is - WHY?

Let me set the scene for you. You have been asked to come up with a wonderful design that sums up the love and joy of the festive season. The result? Santa having his pants torn by the family dog.....#christmasfail

If you stare at this jumper too long, you will go blind....we're serious. You have been warned.

Oh look, a cute reindeer on a jumper - vomiting Christmas decorations. Doesn't that make you feel all warm and festive!

Fake Christmas trees are plastic, scratchy and pretty horrible. So well done to this person who drew on that to inspire this Christmas jumper.

This clearly was homemade by someone who claimed they loved him. His face says it all.....

There is such a thing as having too much joy in your life, or on your jumper.