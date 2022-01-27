Search

27 Jan 2022

Ailbhe & Oisin graduated from Jim Madden GPA Leadership programme

Reporter:

John Connolly

27 Jan 2022

Leitrim duo Ailbhe Clancy and Oisin McCaffrey were among those who recently graduated from the Jim Madden GPA Leadership programme.

The Leitrim, both nominated for the 2021 Leitrim Observer Mens and Ladies Club Team of the Year, were presented with their awards by Michael Madden and Tom Parsons of the Gaelic Players Association.

The Jim Madden GPA Leadership programme develops a group of inter-county players from Hurling, Camogie and Gaelic football with the necessary skills, motivation and experience to become real leaders in the community. 

The tailored programme sees students paired with a professional life coach with whom they work to address their individual development needs. Participants gain skills which they can draw on in their personal, sporting and professional lives.

The programme has been made possible through the support of Michael Madden and his family who have dedicated this programme and curriculum to the memory of their late father Jim, who was a tireless grassroots GAA and community activist in Tipperary.

Over 200 inter-county players have benefitted from the programme since it began eight years ago.

