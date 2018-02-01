All the faces and action from Leitrim's trip to Belfast - GALLERY

A hardy band of Leitrim supporters made the long journey to Corrigan Park in Belfast for the first round of the Allianz League Division 4 campaign and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture the action on the field and along the sidelines.

Unfortunately, the game didn't go Leitrim's way as Antrim turned on the style in the second half to win 0-15 to 0-5. Leitrim face Laois this Sunday, February 4, in the second round in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.