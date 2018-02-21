GAA
Glencar/Manorhamilton celebrate achievements with Sam Maguire - GALLERY
Glencar/Manorhamilton recognised the best of their club and celebrated their achievements in 2017 when former Dublin All-Star Paddy Christie was the guest of honour at the Club’s Awards Night last Saturday.
The former Dublin captain brought along Sam Maguire for Glencar/Manorhamilton players and fans, young and old, to enjoy as medals were presented to winning teams and individual awards were also handed out.
The Club also honoured the 2017 All-Ireland Scor winning Figure Dancing Champions on the night and photographer James Molloy was on hand to capture all the best images from the night.
The following were award recipients:
Ladies Young Player of the Year Muireann Devaney
Ladies Intermediate Player of the Year Laoise Clancy
Ladies Senior Player of the Year Dearbhla Rooney
Young Hurler of the Year Ethan Clancy
Senior Hurler of the Year Kevin Clerkin
Young Footballers of the Year Ruairi Sheridan and Vincent Sweeney
Junior Footballer of the Year Gavin O'Hagan
Intermediate Footballer of the Year Thomas Coyle
Senior Footballers of the Year Adrian Croal and Brian McDonald
Club Person of the Year Dermot McMorrow
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on