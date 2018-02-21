Glencar/Manorhamilton celebrate achievements with Sam Maguire - GALLERY

Glencar/Manorhamilton recognised the best of their club and celebrated their achievements in 2017 when former Dublin All-Star Paddy Christie was the guest of honour at the Club’s Awards Night last Saturday.

The former Dublin captain brought along Sam Maguire for Glencar/Manorhamilton players and fans, young and old, to enjoy as medals were presented to winning teams and individual awards were also handed out.

The Club also honoured the 2017 All-Ireland Scor winning Figure Dancing Champions on the night and photographer James Molloy was on hand to capture all the best images from the night.

The following were award recipients:

Ladies Young Player of the Year Muireann Devaney

Ladies Intermediate Player of the Year Laoise Clancy

Ladies Senior Player of the Year Dearbhla Rooney

Young Hurler of the Year Ethan Clancy

Senior Hurler of the Year Kevin Clerkin

Young Footballers of the Year Ruairi Sheridan and Vincent Sweeney

Junior Footballer of the Year Gavin O'Hagan

Intermediate Footballer of the Year Thomas Coyle

Senior Footballers of the Year Adrian Croal and Brian McDonald

Club Person of the Year Dermot McMorrow