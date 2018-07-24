GAA Kellogg's Leitrim GAA Cul Camps
Gortletteragh Kellogg's Leitrim Cul Camp special - GALLERY
It is Summer time and in the GAA world, that means it is time for the highly popular Kellogg's Leitrim GAA Cul Camps. With camps taking place all over the country over the next few weeks, hundreds of children will spend their time learning the skills of gaelic games and photographer James Molloy was on hand to capture some of the best images from the camp in Gortletteragh.
