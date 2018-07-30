Five things we learned about the Connacht Gold Senior Championship - WEEK 1

Five things we learned from Week 1 of the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC

It’s Championship time again and performances and results from last weekend will be poured over and analysed as we get ready for next weekend’s.

Ahead of the games, we take a quick look back a five talking points from the first round of games. Simply click on each photo or read below. Remember keep an eye out for Tuesday’s review of the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship.

NEW FACES SHINE BRIGHT FOR MOHILL

County Champions Mohill are always going to be among the favourites for the title but with the loss of Ronan Gallagher and Darren McLoughlin and the absent Oisin Madden and Keith Beirne, some wondering if they could be caught. Well, have no fears as the addition of the Harkins saw the Champions through a difficult and testing encounter with Aughawillan last Saturday. With the resources they have, Mohill won’t be too far away in 2018.

ABSENCE MAKES THE HEART GROW FONDER

It is a topic that cropped up time and time again over the weekend as clubs were left without some key players for the Championship. Some are off travelling, some are injured, some who knows where but we do know that some clubs are desperately missing their stars. The likes of Mohill and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s are able to cope but Gortletteragh were definitely missing Jack Heslin, showing just how important one player can be to a club’s hopes of a championship run.

FAKE NEWS OR MIND GAMES FROM DRUMREILLY

Just two weeks ago, Drumreilly suffered a calamitous 19 point defeat at the hands of St. Patrick’s Dromahair in the League yet last Sunday, it was the Drumreilly men who went home with a five point victory! Maybe it was a bit of “Fake News” with the League game as Drumreilly rested players carrying injuries but Dromahair were leading comfortably entering the final quarter only for a stunning 2-6 without reply from Drumreilly to sink their hopes. It might not have been premeditated but you get the feeling Drumreilly enjoyed the turnaround last Sunday evening!

ALLEN GAELS MAY BE A DARK HORSE

It’s a little early to proclaim them real live contenders but Allen Gaels showed enough last Friday against Bornacoola that they may just be a dark horse for this year’s Championship. Sean Pierson has them fully committed, organised and working hard and they have potent scoring weapons in all areas of attack. They’ll come up against far tougher tests than Bornacoola in the coming weeks but they look on the right road.

NOBODY LISTENED LAST YEAR - WILL THEY LISTEN THIS YEAR?

We spent a lot of time last year highlighting the one-sided nature of games in the Senior Championship. Did anybody listen? No and the signs are on it as last weekend, we got another litany of one-sided encounters. Only the Mohill v Aughawillan clash, two heavyweights going at it full-tilt, could be considered close with three points in it at the end while Drumreilly had five points to spare over Dromahair and St. Mary’s six over Melvin Gaels, hardly close but a lot closer than what we saw in the other games. The Leitrim Club scene is crying out for reform but will clubs remember next October, November and December when these decisions are made or will we just plod along with the same old structures that aren’t developing the game in the county? Over to you clubs.