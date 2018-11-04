GAA Dunnes Bar Division 1 Final
Glencar/Manorhamilton celebrate eighth Division 1 title success - GALLERY
Glencar/Manorhamilton won their eighth Dunnes Bar Leitrim Division 1 League title and their first since 2014 when they overcame the stiff challenge of Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-13 to 1-12 in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture some great images from the post match celebrations.
