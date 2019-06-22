Leitrim celebrate historic victory in Lory Meagher Cup Final - GALLERY

It was an historic day for Leitrim hurling in Croke Park on Saturday as the Green & Gold won their first ever national title at adult level when they defeated Lancashire 2-23 to 2-22 after an extra-time epic in the Lory Meagher Cup Final.

James Glancy's goal over three minutes into added time at the end of the game rescued a draw for the Leitrim hurlers and in extra-time, they opened up a five point lead approaching the final whistle only for Lancashire to reduce to a single point by the final whistle.

There were scenes of great celebration as Leitrim captain Declan Molloy collected the Cup and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture the fans and the celebrations in Croke Park.

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR REPORT AND REACTION NEXT WEDNESDAY