GAA Connacht Gold SFC Final
Glencar/Manorhamilton celebrate fifth Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC title in 12 years - GALLERY
Glencar/Manorhamilton ended years of hurt last Sunday evening in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada when they lifted the Fenagh Cup for the fifth in 12 years when they defeated Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 0-16 to 0-15. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was a busy man as he captured some images of the Glencar/Manor celebrations after the final whistle.
