Anatomy of a red card - brilliant sequence of photos captures Senior Final red card incident - GALLERY

One of the major talking points from Sunday's Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final was the injury time dismissal of Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's Donal Feely at the end of the first half, an incident that has attracted plenty of comments on social media and the internet.

The decision of referee Patrick Guckian to brandish the red card for the Ballinamore defender has been hotly debated since the incident as Glencar/Manorhamilton went on to claim a 0-16 to 0-15 victory and the Fenagh Cup for 2019.

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's manager Dominic Corrigan termed the decision to dismiss the centre-back as a "grave injustice" after the game, see story here.

Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was perfectly positioned to capture the incident, a sequence of 25 photos that capture the incident from beginning to end.

We make no judgement and offer no comment on any of the photos but simply publish them for the public record on a matter of public interest.

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR MORE REACTION & ANALYSIS