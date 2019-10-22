Carrick celebrate three-in-a-row after extra time win over Cluainin - GALLERY

Carrick-on-Shannon hurlers lifted the Stephen Dorrigan Cup for the third year in a row after they overcame the stiff challenge of Cluainin 1-20 to 0-21 following an extra-time classic in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture all the best images from the celebrations.

