Football is back and so are the fans in Cloone for Annaduff v Kiltubrid - GALLERY

Football was back in full swing on Friday night when Annaduff and Kiltubrid squared off in the first adult Leitrim club game of 2020 when Cloone hosted the first round of the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship.

Annaduff won a tight and entertaining game (see report here) by the narrowest of margins as the small crowd gathered to take in the first game of the year under the Covid-19 Phase 3 restrictions.

SEE NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR MORE