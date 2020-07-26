Ladies Football
Spot yourself in the crowd at the St Joseph's v Kiltubrid clash in the Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim Ladies SFC - GALLERY
St Joseph's scored a comfortable victory over Kiltubrid on Sunday morning in the splendid Pairc Sean O'Laodain in Fenagh and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture all the best images from on and off the field. See can you spot yourself in the crowd.
SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR A FULL ROUND-UP OF THE LADIES CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS
