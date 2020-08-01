Fans battle the elements at Drumreilly v Melvin Gaels - GALLERY

Despite the atrocious conditions, fans turned up in their droves to Carrickmakeegan on Saturday evening for the Connacht Gold SFC meeting between Drumreilly and Melvin Gaels and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture some pictures of the brave fans who attended the game, won by the Kinlough men 2-19 to 1-6. See who you can spot at the game.

