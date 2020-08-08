See can you spot yourself as Fenagh St Caillin's v Aughawillan - GALLERY

Fenagh St Caillin's booked their place in the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC quarter-finals with a five point win at a splendid Pairc Sean O'Laodain on Saturday, their 2-15 to 2-10 victory over Aughawillan consigning the 2018 champions to the relegation playoff. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images from outside the pitch, see if you can spot yourself in our photos of the fans.

