Crowds enjoy sunshine and football at clash of Aughnasheelin & Bornacoola - GALLERY

Great sunshine and an entertaining, hard fought Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship meant there were few better places to be on Wednesday evening that Aughnasheelin GAA pitch. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to see Bornacoola prevail 1-13 to 1-10 and get some lovely photos of the crowd gathered, inside and outside the fence, to watch the action.

SEE WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE AND NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR REPORT