Great crowds enjoy sunshine and action at Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins clash with Fenagh St Caillin's - GALLERY

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's and Fenagh St Caillin's fought out an entertaining 1-15 to 2-12 draw in the Connacht Gold SFC tie in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin on Saturday, the crowds enjoying a thrilling game and the glorious sunshine. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan captured some great images of the fans enjoying the game - see can you spot yourself at the game.

