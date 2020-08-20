Spot the future stars at Ballinamore Kellogg's Cul Camp - GALLERY

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins GAA Club held a very successful Kellogg's Cul Camp last week and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture a lot of smiling young faces. See who you can spot.

The following is an extract of the Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins GAA Club notes:

Our Cul Camp ended last Friday and we were lucky to have a fantastic day again. We hope the children thoroughly enjoyed it and we hope that it was a fitting end to a great week.

The sun was shining and the kids had a fantastic time with a game against the coaches and a special team of Leitrim, Ballinamore and Aughawillan star players who attended to pass on their knowledge to the future stars.

It was fantastic to see these players give up their time to come and visit so special thanks to Mark McCrory, Senan Harte, Shane Moran, Fergal McTeague, Laura O’Dowd, Rachel Creamer, Ciara O’Dowd, Niamh Donohoe, Katie Duignan, Megan McGovern and Leanne Flynn, you certainly helped to make the kids day and a special thanks to Shane and Fergal for passing on their words of wisdom at the end.

We would also like to thank Ballinamore Family Festival and Ballinamore Christmas lights for providing drinks, crisps and sweets for everyone that was at the pitch today it was fantastic and again great support from our community. Thanks to Aoibhinn Keegan and Ella Van Der Laan who helped give out the treats.

When we decided as a club to go ahead with the Cul camp the key requirement was that the children were safe and got to have a great time and we hope we achieved this.

The success of the camp is down to a lot of hard work in the background and we have to say a special thank you to Peter Reynolds, Jenny McTague, Zoe Prior, Enda Lyons and Thomas Keenan from Leitrim GAA for help organising the camp without your assistance it would not have been possible.

Peter did a fantastic job of leading an excellent team of young coaches from around the area who were a key component in ensuring the young players enjoyed the camp, so a special thank you to Peter and his team of Paddy Connaughton, Cait Connaughton, Aoife Mannion, Edel Shanley, Emmett Moran, Fintan Fitzpatrick, Jack Barnes, Juliette Lockhart, Riordáin O'Rourke, Siobhan Flynn, Adam Reynolds, Fergal McLoughlin and Tom Prior - you are an inspirational group of young people!

Special thanks also to Jenny McTague, Zoe Prior, Siobhan Dolan, Kathryn McTague, Michelle Prior and Deirdre Maguire for organising the safety checks, registration and ensuring the organisation of getting the children where they needed to be, this was work which was instrumental in ensuring the safe running of the week and we certainly couldn’t have done it without you.

Special thanks also to our team of stewards led by Sean O Suilleabhain & Alan Banks and assisted by Diarmaid Keegan, Ciara O’Dowd, Patrick Maguire, Adrian Murphy, Rory O’Rourke, Micky Quinn, John Quinn and Walter. The hard work behind the scenes helped to ensure the children got in and out of the pairc safely.

Last but not least thank you to all the players and parents who attended the week, the children are a credit to you.

Hopefully we haven’t missed anyone so thanks to you all who helped in anyway!

And we hope to see you next year for a bigger and even better camp.