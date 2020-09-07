Faces at the game in Drumshanbo as Glencar/Manorhamilton end St Joseph's reign - GALLERY

entreprising fans crossed fields and rivers as they made it into Shane McGettigan Park in Drumshanbo to cheer on the teams in action in the Gotham Dry Wall Ladies Senior Championship Semi-Final between St Joseph's and Glencar/Manorhamilton. It proved a very happy day for the north Leitrim women as they dethroned the three-in-a-row champions 5-9 to 2-8 to qualify for the final and Willie Donnellan captured photos of fans and players celebrating after the final whistle.

