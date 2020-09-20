Third time lucky as Glencar/Manorhamilton too strong for Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins to claim first ever Gotham Dry Wall New York Ladies SFC crown - GALLERY

After losing the two previous finals, Glencar/Manorhamilton made it third time lucky on Sunday as they proved far too strong for Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in the Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim Ladies Senior Football Championship Final in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Led by player of the match Ailbhe Clancy, Glencar/Manorhamilton won their first ever Ladies Senior crown by defeating first time finalists Ballinamore 5-19 to 1-9 and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture the celebrations.

SEE WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE AND THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR MORE