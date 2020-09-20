Wild Drumkeerin celebrations as late goal claims McGovern Brothers London Ladies JFC title ahead of Fenagh - GALLERY

A dramatic injury time goal from Anna Hazlett saw Drumkeerin snatch victory from Fenagh St Caillin's in the McGovern Brothers Leitrim Ladies Junior Championship Final in Leitrim Village on Sunday evening. In a game that ended 2-10 for Drumkeerin to Fenagh's 3-7, Fenagh were desperately unhappy after Drumkeerin's equaliser came after a Fenagh fifty was turned into a Drumkeerin free to time delay.

That point capped off a remarkable Drumkeerin fightback that saw them recover from a 3-7 to 0-3 deficit ten minutes into the second half as Fenagh failed to score. In a compelling extra time, both sides swapped scores and it looked as if Fenagh had struck for the winner until Hazlett's dramatic late goal.

Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great photos from a dramatic match.

