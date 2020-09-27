Mohill celebrate eighth Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC title in style - GALLERY

Mohill claimed their eighth Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship title on Sunday when they defeated St Mary's Kiltoghert 0-14 to 0-9 in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images from the celebrations!

