St Mary's Kiltoghert celebrate as they claim title after goal fest - GALLERY

St Mary's Kiltoghert prevailed in a goal shootout in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada as Saturday's Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1 Final saw nine goals over the hour but it was the Carrick men who prevailed 6-15 to 3-9 against a battling Mac Diarmada Gaels.

Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images from fans attending the game and the celebrations after the final whistle. See can you spot yourself in the crowd!

