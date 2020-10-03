GAA Westlink Coaches U15 Championship Division 2B Final
Rinn Gaels prove too clinical for St Joseph's in U15 Division 2B Final - GALLERY
A blistering start that saw Rinn Gaels hit three goals before they even scored a point was enough to see off the challenge of a wasteful St Joseph's in the Westlink Coaches U15 Championship Division 2B Final in Philly McGuinness Park Mohill on Saturday. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there with his camera, capturing some great photos of the crowd and Rinn Gaels celebrations afterwards.
