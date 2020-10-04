Leitrim Gaels finish strongest to see off dogged Dromahair - GALLERY

Three late points were just enough for Leitrim Gaels to see off the dogged challenge of St Patrick's Dromahair in Saturday's Vistamed Leitrim Junior A Football Championship Final in Shane McGettigan Park, Leitrim winning out 0-12 to 1-6. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images of spectators at the great and the celebrations that followed.

