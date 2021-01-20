See who made the Leitrim Observer Mens Club Team of the Year - GALLERY

After hundreds of votes were cast, we can reveal who made the Leitrim Observer Mens Club Team of 2020.

Voted by the readers of the Leitrim Observer, the Club Teams of the Year recognised some marvellous performances from players all over Leitrim in 2020.

We're sure the final selection will generate plenty of debate but the final selection is the result of the votes of the Leitrim public who responded in remarkable fashion to the competition. And we'd like to thank everyone who took the time to vote, it really was appreciated.

Congratulations to the 15 players who did make the final selection, it is a wonderful honour to see your efforts and dedication recognised by so many around the county. And while there might be disappointment in not making the final team, we must also congratulate also to those who made the final three.

Here is your Leitrim Observer Mens Football Club Team of the Year 2020

1 Sean Reynolds (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

2 Oisin Madden (Mohill)

3 Paddy Maguire (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

4 Evan Harkin (Mohill)

5 Mark Diffley (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

6 Shane Quinn (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

7 Nicholas McWeeney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

8 Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St Caillin’s)

9 Paul Keaney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

10 Francie Flynn (Gortletteragh)

11 Keith Beirne (Mohill)

12 Tom Prior (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

13 Conor Dolan (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

14 Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels)

15 Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillin’s)