Find out who made the final 15 in the Leitrim Observer Ladies Club Team of 2020 - GALLERY

After hundreds of votes were cast, we can reveal who made the Leitrim Observer Ladies Club Team of 2020.

Voted by the readers of the Leitrim Observer, the Club Teams of the Year recognised some marvellous performances from players all over Leitrim in 2020.

We're sure the final selection will generate plenty of debate but the final selection is the result of the votes of the Leitrim public who responded in remarkable fashion to the competition. And we'd like to thank everyone who took the time to vote, it really was appreciated.

Congratulations to the 15 players who did make the final selection, it is a wonderful honour to see your efforts and dedication recognised by so many around the county. And while there might be disappointment in not making the final team, we must also congratulate those who made the final three.

Finally, apologies to Glencar/Manorhamilton's Cammie McPartland for the wrong photo being published in today's edition of the Observer, the correct team will be republished next week.

Here is your Leitrim Observer Ladies Football Club Team of the Year 2020

1 Cammie McPartland (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

2 Abbi Sweeney (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

3 Grainne Prior (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

4 Mairead Clancy (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

5 Carla Le Guen (St Brigid’s)

6 Clare Owens (St Joseph’s)

7 Katie Duignan (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

8 Aine Heslin (St Joseph’s)

9 Eilish O’Dowd (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

10 Laura O’Dowd (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

11 Muireann Devaney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

12 Dearbhla Rooney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

13 Leah Fox (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

14 Michelle Guckian (Kiltubrid)

15 Michelle Heslin (St Joseph’s)