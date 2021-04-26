Juveniles out in force as GAA underage training returns to Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins GAA Club - GALLERY

Monday, April 26, was a magic day for thousands of youngsters all over the country as it was the first day that juvenile underage training could resume under Covid-19 regulations. And Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's was no different with a great turnout from their U11 Boys and U12 Girls teams who were the first to return to the famed Ballinamore pitch on Monday evening for training.

Here are a selection of photos from their first session back training - our thanks to the Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's GAA club for taking the photos.