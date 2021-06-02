Leitrim quartet help Bondi team to victory in New South Wales League Final - GALLERY

Last Sunday’s weather was like something you might get on Bondi beach but the famed beach held no attraction for four Leitrim Exiles in Australia as they were members of the Clan na Gaels Bondi team who won the New South Wales Senior Men’s League title for 2021.

Annaduff’s Kevin Lee was joined by three former Leitrim stars Nevin O’Donnell, Michael McWeeney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert) and Donncha Lynch (Allen Gaels) as Clan na Gael beat Penrith Gaels 1-12 to 2-6 to claim the title, with Shannon Gaels club O'Donnell scoring five points, three from play.

For Clan na Gael Bondi, it was their first silverware since 2008 and a great day for the club got even better when their Ladies team won the Ladies Football title to complete the double at the Monarch Oval in the Sydney suburb of Ingleburn.

Congratulations to Kevin, Nevin, Michael and Donncha on their victory.