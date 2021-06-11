Former Leitrim stars help Fulham Irish to London SFC double

Tara may be the London GAA club most closely associated with Leitrim but for two former Leitrim players, last Sunday proved a red-letter day for Fulham Irish.

Fulham Irish won the delayed 2020 London GAA senior football championship on Sunday at McGovern Park, Ruislip, beating Tir Chonaill Gaels 2-17 to 0-16, to give Fulham their third senior London title, and their first since 2017.

Former Leitrim star David O'Connor from Bornacoola started in midfield for Fulham and to add the icing to Fulham's cake, their reserve team, captained by former Leitrim inter-county player Declan Gilhooley of Allen Gaels, beat North London Shamrocks 1-15 to 1-5 in the 2020 reserve its championship final.

Congratulations to David, Declan and Fulham Irish.