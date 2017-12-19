Snuggle up on St Stephen's Day with these cosy winter knits from iClothing.com and Golden Spiderweb

Whether you plan to curl up with a selection, or walk off those Christmas calories,

stay snug and stylish on St Stephen’s Day with cosy knits from iClothing.com and Golden Spiderweb.

We’ve had quite enough of glitter, thank you; it’s time to look to spring with a sprinkling of winter florals. The Darma sweatshirt (€29.99, iClothing.com) is a subtle take on the trend while the Nattie embroidered knit (€44.95/£39.60, iClothing.com) is a statement number.

A wardrobe staple, a striped knit will work for every occasion: dress the Harley funnel neck knit down with denim (€29.99/£26.42, iClothing.com) or pair the fine knit snood with leather (€39, Golden Spiderweb).

Work those layers with a cosy cardi. Snuggle into the hooded mohair pocket cardi (€49, Golden Spiderweb) or go lightweight with the Stella star cardigan (€21.95, iclothing.com).

Dark days call for a splash of colour – look to Golden Spiderweb’s mohair selection to add a warm note to your wardrobe. Choose from the mohair lined knit top and scarf (€55) in flattering mauve, or the diamond mohair jumper (€49) in seasonal scarlet.

Lazy lounging is a must this time of year and iClothing.com has you covered with the Dina lounge top (€17.95). If social interaction is required – sigh – Golden Spiderweb’s aran wool jumper (€85) is a chic option that is high on the comfort factor.