Ballinamore Community School Notes

Happy Christmas

With best wishes to all our students, staff and school community for a happy Christmas and a peaceful new year.



Cancer Awareness presentations

As part of the delivery of our RSE programme to TY and 5th students, we had two Cancer Awareness presentations.

Rachel Fitzgerald Feeley from Breast Cancer Ireland spoke to our female senior students.

Martin McHugh, past pupil, spoke to our male senior students about testicular cancer.

Both talks provided our students with: personal testimonies, factual information and the overall message of why it is so important to look after all aspects of our personal health.



Successful science week held

To celebrate Science Week, which ran from the 12th - 19th of November, a number of activities took place throughout the week to engage pupils and invoke curiosity into the science behind certain phenomena.

The nationwide theme was to #stopandask and this is what we wanted to encourage within the pupils.

All year groups participated in the events which included; elephant toothpaste, self inflating balloons, lung and eye dissection, magic drinks, eggcellent eggs and how to get a rainbow in a glass!