St Clare's Comprehensive School Notes

Christmas Fair

The annual Christmas fair will take place in the school’s gym on Thursday the 14th of December. Over 30 mini companies will showcase their mini companies. The fair is open to the public from 9:30 – 3pm. All welcome. This year the students will donate 10% of their sales to the make a wish foundation.



Make a Wish Foundation

This year the Transition Years chosen charity is the Make a Wish Foundation. This is a very worthy cause and seeks to help children aged 3 – 15 years.

A team was established to promote the fundraising who have organised the baking and icing of Christmas cakes by all TY students and the baking of Christmas themed goods by other Home Economics students within the school.

These goods will be on sale at the Christmas fair in the school on Thursday the 14th. Thank you to Ms Conaty for organising the baking and the icing workshop by Hayley from Made By Me.



NFTE International Business Plan Competition

Congratulations to the three mini companies who will represent the school this year in the International Business Plan Competition organised by NFTE and Foroige.

There are eight teams who have qualified for the final. The teams will travel to Dublin on Tuesday the 12th of December to pitch their plans to a panel of judges and the lucky team will represent Ireland in New York next year at the NFTE showcase.

Best wishes to Avril Carty for her business idea EcoEdge, Javotte Hanlon with her company Buzzy Books and Adam Boardwell and Chris Curran with their company New Dimension.



Run a Mile Challenge

Huge congratulations to all first and second years who took part in the annual Run a Mile Challenge held on the 16th of November 2017. The students were training in the weeks leading up to the event and their hard work paid off.



Past Students

Congratulations to Nicole Speers who was recently awarded a scholarship to the value €1,000 from the Josie Martin Scholarship Fund for 2017/2018. The Scholarships are co-funded by the local Credit Union offices and Leitrim County Enterprise Fund in support of Leitrim students attending third level education.

The Scholarships were formed in memory of the late Josie Martin who showing great vision in assisting the development of the Credit Union movement throughout Leitrim.

The Presentation took place at The Hive in Carrick-on-Shannon which is now the flagship project of the Leitrim County Enterprise Fund. Maureen Martin represented the Martin Family and presented the awards on the night.

Maureen expressed her delight that the Fund has continued to acknowledge Josie achievements in supporting this very worthwhile initiative. She wished all the students every success in their future studies and thanked the Local Credit Unions in their support in funding and assistance in administrating the awards.

Conor Nolan has been awarded a JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship toward his third level education.

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday November 25, at the University of Limerick where Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell-O’Connor, TD, presented the awards and special guest at this year’s Awards Ceremony was Irish President, Michael D. Higgins.

This is the tenth year of the Scholarships, which are sponsored by JP McManus. A total of 125 students from both North and South of Ireland were presented with a third level scholarship certificate.

Sponsored by JP McManus, the scheme is set to provide financial assistance to many high achieving students who completed their Leaving Certificate in 2017.

JP McManus has contributed €32 million to fund the provision of these scholarships each year and it is estimated that over 1,300 students from the 32 counties will benefit from the scheme over its duration.

The awards are administered by the Department of Education & Skills and Department of Education in Northern Ireland.



GAA

Third year boys attended the John Williams 7-aside tournament in Leitrim GAA centre of excellence. It was a fantastic day out with six schools represented on the day. We were unfortunate to lose the final to a very strong Drumshanbo school that deserved their victory.

We performed really well on the day with the stand out performer Rian Moffitt our keeper picking up a serious injury in the final. We wish him well in his recovery.

The team were Adam Parkes, Kevin Howley, Steven Burke, Jamie McLoughlin, Kevin McGloin, Keith Kerrigan, Rian Moffitt, Jack Faulkner, Michael O Conallain, Hugh Clancy, Peter Maguire, Patrick Slevin, Darragh Forde, Darren Gilmartin, Darragh Maguire, David Rooney, Aidan Rock.



Irish Angus Competition

Best wishes to Lorraine Moffitt and Rebecca Coyle who will represent the school next week in the Irish Angus Schools Competition.

At the start of November the girls submitted a video and we have gotten to the next stage which is an interview in Mullingar Park Hotel. They are in with the chance to win 5 Angus calves and this would go towards our Agricultural Science Project for leaving cert.

As part of this competition they have to promote Irish Angus Beef in the school and local community. Here’s a photo of Rebecca and Lorraine with one of their own calves.



Foundation Level GAA Coaching

TYs completed foundation GAA coaching course recently have linked up with St Clare's primary school to practice their skills. James Maguire, Andrew Rooney, Cian Kelly, Leon Harte, Shannon McGloin and Niamh Barry. Thanks to James Glancy (GDA Leitrim GAA) for working with the TYs.