This gorgeous two storey home boasts 3.8 acres of land

An open viewing is planned on Saturday, February 10 of this gorgeous renovated two storey farmhouse and seeing it really is a must!

Cherry Tree Farm is situated in a quiet rural setting at Corleckagh Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. It enjoys spectacular elevated views of the surrounding countryside and is sited on approx 3.8 acres of adjoining land.

Ideally suited for those seeking a family home or holiday retreat with option to keep farm animals in adjoining stone outbuildings. Accommodation comprises; hallway, living room, kitchen, bathroom, toilet, store room and two bedrooms (both of which are en-suite). Other features include a large detached workshop and stone outbuildings, multi-fuel stove and woodland/fairy fort also located on-site.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with the sole selling agent: Gordon Hughes Estate Agents. Phone: 071 9645555 to organise a viewing.

Price: €95,000