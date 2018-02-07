St Clare’s Comprehensive School Manorhamilton presents 'Annie'

Excitement is running high at St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, and little wonder, with the school’s 8th musical production about to take to the stage of the Bee Park Community Centre, Manorhamilton.



Stage productions bring together the very best of talent in so many differing areas of school life, and so we have students showcasing their talents in the fields of drama, music, art, stage production and set, costuming, make-up, and poster and programme design.



All of these activities combined, allow the students the opportunity to engage in many different areas of learning; fine-tuning talent that is already visible, and discovering talent that has been untapped, until now.



The story of Annie, tugs at the heartstrings! Set in 1933, in the depths of the Great Depression in America, Annie (Emily Conlon) is a little eleven year old, living at the Municipal Orphanage in New York’s Lower East Side.



Left there by her parents until they can return to reclaim her, Annie wears half a silver locket, longing for the day her parents will arrive, present the matching half, and take her home.



Subjected to the cruelty of Miss Hannigan, the director of the orphanage, Annie decides to escape and find her parents. Through the expedition in search of her parents, she, and the audience, come face to face with many different scenarios, and we roller-coast from joy to despair, from deceit, to love and acceptance, as the little orphan seeks the love of parents and the security of a home of her own.



The young cast of this production excel in their presentation of such an emotionally charged show that is studded throughout with memorable musical offerings. Emily Conlon as Annie, gives a powerful performance as the little orphan, with emotional renditions of familiar songs such as “Tomorrow” and “Maybe.”



Gavan Maguire as wealthy businessman, Oliver Warbucks, presents a character that won’t be easily forgotten, moving from a hardened business man, to one whose heart is captured by the little girl.



Lauren Rooney’s portrayal of the cruel Miss Hannigan will remain etched on the memory as she brings to life the self-seeking director of the orphanage. Other notable performances include those of Kodi O’Mahony as Grace Farrell, Matthew Connolly as Rooster Hannigan and Tara Fitzgerald as Lily St. Regis.



This excellent production has been created and guided by the following, whose creative expertise has seen this endeavour through its initial stages, to its final staging: artistic director, Ms. Treasa Nealon, musical director, Ms. Sarah Beirne, producer, Mr. Enda Hughes, dance choreographers, Ms. Stefanie Brennan, Ms. Bernie Ni Dhonnacha, Breda McNulty, and Jillian Boardwell, set construction, Mr. John Donohue, and set design, Ms. Dawn McKeon.



So, come along and join our cast and crew as they bring Annie to life and give her the happiness she deserves!



l Bee Park Community Centre, Manorhamilton – Thursday 8th – Saturday 10th February at 7.30pm nightly.

l Tickets – Adults €10 & Children €8.

l Booking line – 089-4605329. Tickets also available from An Post Office, Manorhamilton.