GALLERY: Leitrim wakes up to a covering of snow with more snow forecast today and tonight

Much of Leitrim is under a blanket of snow this morning and motorists are being advised to take care on the roads.

After strong winds early yesterday, colder conditions swept across the county leaving a covering of snow in freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions on some roads.

According to AA Roadwatch - Icy/snowy road conditions have been reported in several parts of the country this morning, especially on secondary routes. Reduce your speed and remember stopping distances are up to x10 longer.

A Status Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice from Met Eireann remains in place until midnight. Met Eireann is forecasting sunny spells and scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow today.