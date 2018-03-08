Gallery: Leitrim Association of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire host second Charity Valentine's Ball

The Leitrim Association of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire held their second Charity Valentines Ball on Saturday February 17.



The Association started the event in 2016 to add another fund raising event to the calendar and try to bring something a little different to the dinner-dance scene.



The evening was organised by Tom Shanley, Joanne Shanley and Tom McLoughlin but with a huge amount of support from Carmel Machin, Jasmin Machin & Penny Peklivanas.



The ball was a sell-out and was held at the St. Joseph's parish centre in Luton.



The guests enjoyed a champagne reception, five course meal and entertainment from magician Lee Smith and music from Heidi McCaffrey and band.



There was a fantastic atmosphere on the evening. Guests were also digging deep in to their pockets to bid on tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Wembley, hospitality tickets to see Tottenham Hotspur, Lunch at Luton Hoo, tickets to London Irish RFU and also tickets to see Luton Town in their last home game (hopefully picking up the League 2 champions trophy!)



The prizes were all kindly donated to the Association and the money will all go to help worthy causes in the local community.



Star prize in the raffle, a weekend at Luton Hoo, was donated by the Donoghue family and won by Bill Barrett.



There are too many people to thank individually for coming along but the Association would like to thank Rosie and Gerry Doherty, Kevin and Kerry Dooley, Martin and Helen Maloney, Mick and Marie Gilmartin, Paula and Frank Corrigan, Dave and Michelle Maher for taking tables on the evening.