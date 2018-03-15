Gallery | Sod turned on €3.5m upgrade to waste water infrastructure in Manorhamilton and Mohill

Officials from Leitrim County and Irish Water joined forces on Friday last in Manorhamilton as they turned the first sod on a €3.5m investment that will benefit the communities of Manorhamilton and Mohill.



Following the turning of the sod, Lar Power, Chief Executive Leitrim County Council told the Leitrim Observer such investment will help the towns of Manorhamilton and Mohill to grow sustainably.



Giving an overview of the project Mr Power commented, “Irish Water are putting an investment into the county, in two plants, here in Manorhamilton and in Mohill improving the waste water treatment facility which will enable both towns to grow in a sustainable fashion.”



Speaking about the potential benefits that will arise from the investment the Chief Executive commented, “I am delighted to be here with the Leas-Cathaoirleach for the turning of the sod, it’s a big day for Leitrim to have such infrastructure and long may that continue.”



Mr Power added that in his role as Chief Executive he hopes to see further investment of this type in the county.



“The bottom line is I would see the role of the Council as to develop the county economically, socially, culturally and physically and this is a very important part of the physical element to attract such investment into the county and to make the plants fit for purpose.



“I congratulate Irish Water and I look forward to much more of it but it is very important for the sustainable development of Leitrim to have such infrastructure.”



Colm Boyd, Infrastructure Programme Regional Lead at Irish Water explained further about the €3.5m project in Manorhamilton and Mohill.



“Essentially this is an old antiquated system and it’s well beyond its design life so we are putting in all new treatment equipment to totally update the plant with more energy efficient equipment.



“We are also providing capacity for the future growth of both of these locations. In Manorhamilton there are two locations. There is a storm tank being built down the road on the Sligo road pumping station and then there is a full upgrade of this plant and similarly a storm tank and a full upgrade in the Mohill area as well.”



Describing the benefits that the works will have for the communities of Mohill and Manorhamilton Mr Boyd noted that the new facilities will be able to cater for any potential growth in either town.



“The full town of Manorhamilton and Mohill, the existing populations, will benefit, that is the existing capacity that is built in and we have allowed for future growth. This (Manorhamilton) is going to be a 2,600 population equivalent and Mohill an 1,800 population equivalent.



When asked when he hopes the works will be completed by, Colm replied confidently, “We expect the work here to be completed by the first quarter of 2019. We will be fully operational by then.”



Other works carried out by Irish Water in the county include upgrades to the water mains in Carrick-on-Shannon, Dowra, Manorhamilton, Eslin-Mohill and Kilenna.



There have also been upgrades to the water treatment plant in Carrick-on-Shannon and a network extension to Rossinver and Kiltyclogher.



Also in attendance at the sod turning was Leitrim County Council Leas Cathaoirleach Sean McGowan who described the event as “A significant milestone in Irish Water's investment in the water infrastructure in Co Leitrim.



“The investment will ensure that in both Manorhamilton and Mohill, wastewater is collected to the highest environmental standard while at the same time allowing for future growth in local population and economic activity.”

