Jobs Alert: St Christopher’s Services CLG seeking a full-time, permanent Human Resource Officer
St Christopher’s Services CLG is a Voluntary Organisation (Section 39) providing Day, Residential and Respite Services for People with an Intellectual Disability, at various locations in Longford Town and County and they are seeking a full-time, permanent Human Resource Officer, based at their offices at Battery Road, Longford.
Eligibility Criteria
Qualifications and/ or experience:
Each candidate must, at the latest date for receipt of completed applications for the post:
* Have an appropriate qualification in Human Resource Management at degree level and/or relevant practical experience in a similar role.
* Have an in-depth knowledge of Employment Legislation, together with experience in Industrial Relations.
* Have Access to Transport as post will require some travelling
* Have Strong IT Skills, including Word, Excel and Email.
Salary: Department of Health & Children Consolidated Payscale Clerical Officer Grade VI.
Informal Enquiries: Derek Scanlon, CEO. 085/8620005
Application Forms and further details available from
HR Department, St. Christopher’s Services CLG, Battery Road, Longford.
Tel: 043/3341769 Email: hr@stchristophers.ie
Closing date for receipt of applications: Wednesday, July 25 at 3pm
Applicants who meet the above criteria will be shortlisted for interview based on information supplied on the Application Form.
Interviews will be held late July/early August 2018.
St Christopher’s Services CLG is an Equal Opportunities Employer
