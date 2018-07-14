Jobs Alert: St Christopher’s Services CLG seeking a full-time, permanent Human Resource Officer

St Christopher’s Services CLG is a Voluntary Organisation (Section 39) providing Day, Residential and Respite Services for People with an Intellectual Disability, at various locations in Longford Town and County and they are seeking a full-time, permanent Human Resource Officer, based at their offices at Battery Road, Longford.

Eligibility Criteria

Qualifications and/ or experience:

Each candidate must, at the latest date for receipt of completed applications for the post:

* Have an appropriate qualification in Human Resource Management at degree level and/or relevant practical experience in a similar role.

* Have an in-depth knowledge of Employment Legislation, together with experience in Industrial Relations.

* Have Access to Transport as post will require some travelling

* Have Strong IT Skills, including Word, Excel and Email.

Salary: Department of Health & Children Consolidated Payscale Clerical Officer Grade VI.



Informal Enquiries: Derek Scanlon, CEO. 085/8620005



Application Forms and further details available from

HR Department, St. Christopher’s Services CLG, Battery Road, Longford.

Tel: 043/3341769 Email: hr@stchristophers.ie



Closing date for receipt of applications: Wednesday, July 25 at 3pm



Applicants who meet the above criteria will be shortlisted for interview based on information supplied on the Application Form.



Interviews will be held late July/early August 2018.

St Christopher’s Services CLG is an Equal Opportunities Employer