Gallery: Over €47,000 raised from Sligo-Leitrim Grovember event

In an unprecedented fundraising event for Sligo Cancer Support Services 68 men from across Leitrim and Sligo raised over €47,000 by growing their beards and raising awareness for men's cancer.



After a month of hair and beard growing the men were reborn through a shave off event in the Castle Dargan Hotel, Sligo on December 8.

Main organiser Olive Carway who started the charity event in memory of her husband Seamus who passed away from cancer last year said she was “blown away” by people's generosity.



She outlined €20,000 was raised through the lads sponsorship, €9,000 online, €4,500 from the auctions and €13,500 from the shave off night. There were over 170 sponsored prizes.

Olive said the shave off night was well attended and Drumshanbo's Kevin Blessing hosted and kept everyone laughing, while Joe 90 DJ kept the music blaring.



The shaving was conducted by Alfie's The Barber Shop, Sligo with the help of Derek Creamer and Derek Wynne, Ballinamore and waxing by Megan Maguire.



Olive paid tribute to everyone who gave their time and services for free to make the event successful and make sure every penny raised went to charity. She was delighted the men spread the word so far and said the committee were amazing. She said, “I know the money raised will be put to good use locally.”



Watch out for the cheque presentation in January. Photos by Mark Capilitan