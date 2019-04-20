Ukes4Youth Music Generation project leads to new orchestra for Leitrim

Photos by Eunan Sweeney

A new ukulele orchestra is set to be formed in Leitrim on the back of the Ukes4youth Music Generation Leitrim’s cross border project which finished at the weekend.

The cross border project for teenagers was developed with partners Enniskillen Royal Grammar School and Carrigallen Vocational School under Leitrim County Council’s Peace IV programme.



The programme, which involves over 60 teenagers from across the two counties, had their closing performance in the Community Centre in Carrigallen on Saturday, April 13.

The programme involved a number of workshops over the last six months as well as performances in Leitrim and Fermanagh. The young participants said there were many enjoyable aspects to the project including an opportunity to meet new friends and share in the learning of a new instrument, learn new songs and be introduced to bands and styles that perhaps they wouldn’t otherwise have considered.



Music Generation is Ireland’s National Music Education Programme which seeks to transform the lives of children and young people through access to high-quality, subsidised performance music education. It is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and Local Music Education Partnerships.



Speaking at the event Therese McCartin, Music Generation Leitrim Development Officer said: “The children and young people of Leitrim are very lucky to have Music Generation in the county at last. It is already creating wonderful and exciting opportunities to learn an instrument and engage in ensemble work in the county. On foot of the success of Ukes4Youth we plan to develop a permanent Ukulele Orchestra in this part of the county in September.”



In his speech Cathaoirleach Sean McGowan thanked the members of the Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership and acknowledged the capacity of cross-border projects like Ukes4Youth in helping young people to consider and develop trust and tolerance across communities in a fun and creative way.



For more information on Ukes4youth/Ukulele Orchestra or any of Music Generation Leitrim’s work, contact Therese McCartin on (086) 0453816.