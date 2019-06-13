Kevin Campbell, Jack Lyons and Taylor Simpson

Adrian Gallagher, Mark Vance and Bella the Labrador pup

Seamus Gallagher, PJ Wymbs and Frank Ferguson in Kinlough beside PJ’s 1954 Diesel 20 tractor

Helpers and participants Daniel Regan, Kevin Regan, Agnes McSharry, Willow McGowan, Mary Somers, Johnny Bredin and Michael Neil Gallagher

Bobby Morrow and Robert Wilson beside a mark 5 Ford Cortina 1981

Diarmaid McGowan with Martina McSharry's nephews Nathan McGowan and Jonah McGowan

Emma Mullarkey poses for a pic

Young locals in Kinlough supporting the Circuit of Lough Melvin Vintage Cars and Tractor Run

Supporting a good cause in Kinlough are Hugh Loughlin and Seamus Harron

Patrick and Ailish Harron

Taking part in the Lough Melvin Vintage Cars and Tractor Run

Olivia Finn, Katherine Regan and Ann Egan

Gareth Little, Aisling McGowan, Chloe Menary and Coleen Keown with little Ethan McGowan asleep in his pram

Eamon Fergus with Jamie Fergus, Aoibhean McGurrin and Matthew McGurrin



Ciara Barrett with Bua Phelan and Saorla Phelan

Pauric McCaffrey, Elaine McGerty, Megan McCaffrey and Eddie McCaffrey

Azaz Hall and Lucas Zostautas

Time for a cuppa in Kinlough at the Circuit of Lough Melvin Vintage Cars and Tractor Run